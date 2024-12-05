Gov. Murphy finally speaks about UFO drones buzzing NJ

☑️ The drone sightings started before Thanksgiving

Gov. Phil Murphy reiterated that there is no threat to the public "at this time" from recent drone sightings over New Jersey.

Dozens of drones have been reported hovering over the state since before Thanksgiving mostly in northern areas about Route 78. The Democrat said he held a briefing Wednesday with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, senior officials from federal and state homeland security and State Police.

"We are actively monitoring the situation and in close coordination with our federal and law enforcement partners on this matter," Murphy said Thursday in a statement on his X account.

Police chief: Drones appear to be 'nefarious in nature'

Florham Park Police Chief Joseph Orlando said that local law enforcement has been pushing its state partners for answers about the drones.

"While we currently have no evidence or information to indicate these drones pose an imminent threat at this time, their presence appears nefarious in nature," Orlando said in a written statement.

The municipality is relatively close to Morristown Municipal Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Hunterdon County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday confirmed three reported sightings near Round Valley Reservoir and the county 911 center.

FAA air space violation?

The drone sightings continued around New Jersey on Wednesday night with a listener in Bridgewater telling New Jersey 101.5 he spotted two in the restricted air space near Trump National Golf Club.

"It moved east over my house then turned north. I couldn't tell it's size but it was silent, I'm guessing it was about 200 feet," the listener wrote in the NJ 101.5 app chat.

The FAA on Thursday afternoon told New Jersey 101.5 it was checking on any violations of the drone ban.

The FBI said it had no additional updates on its investigation. It continued to encourage anyone who sees a drone to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit it online at tips.fbi.gov.

