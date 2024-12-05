Why hasn’t Gov. Murphy addressed the drones?

It went from a bit of a joke earlier this week when I started talking about the drone sightings. The information started coming in a few weeks ago when my friend and Florham Park, NJ Mayor Mark Taylor texted me about strange drones hovering over his backyard.

The noise, the lights, and the size of the crafts were certainly concerning. We didn't think too much of this issue honestly, I even joked yesterday about aliens, Disney, and a not-100% joking reference to the Chinese government.

I guess it's all fun and jokes until a car accident victim can't get medevacked to the hospital because the unidentified drones forced the helicopter to cancel the flight.

Yes, this actually happened after an accident in Branchburg on November 26. Roads around the accident were closed near Raritan Valley Community College so the helicopter could land. Just before 7 p.m. the captain of the fire department contacted the college’s security office, canceling the request for a helicopter landing zone due to drones flying in the area.

Why has the governor not addressed this issue? Where are the NJ legislators? It's clear to me that someone knows something.

I don't believe for a second that the FBI, the FAA, and Homeland Security don't know exactly what is going on. So why the secrecy?

Maybe it's time to start flooding the governor's office with calls to ask (609) 292-6000

What is your theory on the drones?

