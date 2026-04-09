Remember NJ’s mystery drones? They’re now the subject of a documentary series

Remember New Jersey's mystery drones? They’re now the subject of a documentary series

If you lived in New Jersey during the strange drone sightings that had everyone looking up in the sky instead of down at their phones, you probably remember how unsettling it felt.

Now the mystery that had residents freaking out and becoming truthers is getting the documentary treatment.

A new Discovery Channel docuseries is diving into the unexplained drone sightings that lit up skies across the Garden State in the fall of 2024.

Photo by Gustaf Von Zeipelon on Unslpash Photo by Gustaf Von Zeipelon on Unslpash loading...

It’s an episode titled “Jersey Drone Panic” on “Conspiracies and Coverups.”

It explores theories ranging from harmless hobbyists to something far more complicated. The series promises interviews with experts and witnesses while trying to piece together what really happened.

Count my family and me among those witnesses.

I previously shared that members of my own family saw some of these strange lights firsthand during the height of the sightings, describing unusual patterns and movements that didn’t seem to match typical aircraft.

The neighborhood was insane with everyone comparing notes on what we had all seen. You can read those recollections here.

And that’s part of what keeps this story so fascinating. These weren’t just random internet rumors. These were your neighbors. Your coworkers. Your family. Maybe you yourself.

Photo by Ted Shaffrey, AP Photo by Ted Shaffrey, AP loading...

You know it was real. It’s just… what was it?

Even with federal investigations and growing media attention, many of the sightings were never definitively explained, and officials have acknowledged they still don’t have all the answers.

Remember when Trump was running for president and vowed if elected, he would reveal exactly what the drones were? He was elected, but basically only said it was all authorized and nothing to worry about.

That wasn’t much more than what Biden had given us and, of course, just made us worry about it more.

Which all brings us to an uncomfortable but honest conclusion: we may never get a completely satisfying explanation.

Photo by Seth Wenig, AP Photo by Seth Wenig, AP loading...

Sure, documentaries like this might get us closer. They might eliminate a few theories and add details we didn’t have before. But 100% certainty? That seems unlikely.

If nothing else, this new series gives New Jersey residents one more reason to revisit a story that, for a few weird months, turned all of us into amateur skywatchers and conspiracists.

NJ.com reports it aired Wednesday night. But you can catch it via YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video channels and on the Discover GO app.

If Aliens Landed In NJ, Here Are 18 Places They NEED To Visit If Aliens Landed In NJ, Where Would You Tell Them To Go In Order To Really Understand What Jersey's Like? Here Are 18 Places That Came Highly Recommended Gallery Credit: Buehler

What Would You Do If Aliens Landed On Earth? Gallery Credit: Leslie Morgan

Musicians Who Believe in Aliens Tom DeLonge has got A LOT of company. Gallery Credit: Todd Fooks

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈