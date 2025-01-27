The latest drone sightings in New Jersey since Trump took office

✅ The number of drone sightings dropped when the FAA instituted TFR on drones

✅ Over 650 reports have been reported in NJ, NY and Connecticut

✅ 350+ unique reports were within 25 miles of NJ military sites

The number of reported drone sightings has increased since the FAA ended its temporary flight restrictions over New Jersey.

The restrictions on drones over 57 New Jersey locations, including President Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, Picatinny Arsenal in Morris County, the Salem nuclear power plant, South Kearny, Wall, Linden and Fort Hancock on Sandy Hook, were put in place "at the request of federal security partners." They were lifted by Jan. 19.

Enigma Labs, which began tracking sightings in November, said the number of reports dropped from 50 to four in a day after the restrictions were implemented. The number increased to 22 after the restrictions were lifted.

No report yet from Trump

On Sunday, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., more recent drone sightings should be "looked into."

A promised report from President Donald Trump has yet to be delivered. Before taking office, Trump told Republican governors that he would report on the drones "about one day" into his administration.

As Trump signed executive orders on his first day, he asked his chief of staff to look into drone sightings "immediately." Trump has not addressed the subject of drones since.

Drone sightings

Of the over 650 eyewitness reports coming from the tri-state since November:

54% of reports describe the objects as "hovering" or staying airborne for extended periods of time (i.e. beyond the capability of a hobbyist drone)

25% of reports describe objects moving in swarms of 5 or more

The most common shapes of objects include triangles (14%)

350+ unique reports were within 25 miles of military sites, including Picatinny Arsenal, Naval Weapons Station Earle, Fort Hamilton, Fort Monmouth, Naval Station Newport

Reports can made via Enigma's iPhone app or website. An app for Android phones is coming.

