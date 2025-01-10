Drone fears: Trump makes promise to New Jersey before taking office

⭕ Donald Trump believes the federal government knows more about drones

⭕ He promised to release a report

⭕ New Jersey lawmaker reacts to Trump remarks

If President-elect Donald Trump keeps his word, the mystery of the drones over New Jersey and other states could be revealed soon after he takes office.

During a Thursday night event with Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was asked if he knew why media coverage of the drones "disappeared" after dominating the news before Christmas.

"They're over Bedminster a lot," Trump said, referring to his New Jersey golf club where he often spends time. "I’m going to give you a report on drones about one day into the administration because I think it’s ridiculous that they’re not telling you about what’s going on with the drones.”

Virginia Gov.Glenn Youngkin said that there have been "drone incursions" for two years without explanation and was hopeful Trump would provide an answer.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry talked about drones over nuclear reactors during the New Year's Day New Orleans terror attack.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said that drones have regularily flown over his state's infrastructure.

"Nobody knows. They don't want to talk about it," Trump said. "That could be us sending drones. I hope that the case of us doing research and maybe they don't want to talk about it from that perspective but we are going to find out on the 21st."

"Drones" over Point Pleasant Beach "Drones" over Point Pleasant Beach (Paul Kanitra) loading...

Jersey Shore ightings continue

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, who has been critical of the White House response to the drones, is encouraged by Trump's comments and is optimistic he will follow through.

"Most people at the Jersey Shore are just looking for answers. I think the the average person, myself included, knows that it's certainly been an unusual period of time and that some of the sightings are pretty darn low and erratic," Kanitra told New Jersey 101.5. "I think the average person has also assumed that the Government has known a little bit more than they've been disclosing."

Kanitra shared a picture he took of seven lights over the Lake of the Lillies section of Point Pleasant Beach in December. His constituents continue to see what they believe are drones.

"I've gotten a multitude of continued texts and messages about it. While it's it's tapered off a little bit, it continues to this day," Kanitra said.

Trump: Shoot them down

In December, Trump said he believed that the military and President Joe Biden knew why they were flying over New Jersey but chose not to release the information. Trump would not say if he had received an intelligence briefing.

Last year, Trump canceled a trip to his Bedminster club because of the drones. The area was one of the first to be placed under Temporary Flight Restrictions in December by the FAA. The restrictions are still in effect over Bedminster and nearly 50 locations around New Jersey until Jan. 18 and 19. The restriction over Bedminster is in effect until Jan. 31.

Trump has also encouraged drones to be shot down in a post on his Truth social media platform.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

12 rules to live by in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

How to prepare for winter in NJ: 11 essential gear tips Because you never know what may happen in the bipolar type of winter we have here, you should always be prepared. Do you want to get through the season without freezing?

I’m going to give you the 11 must-have cold-weather items to survive a New Jersey winter.

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco/New Jersey 101.5