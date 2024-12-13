Despite feds downplaying drones, NJ governor pleads for help

⭕ The FBI and Homeland Security say the drones are likely manned aircraft

⭕ Gov. Murphy asked congressional leaders for more power to handle drones

⭕ State Sen. Paul Kanitra photographed 7 drones in Point Pleasant Borough

Gov. Phil Murphy wrote President Joe Biden and congressional leaders seeking legal help to investigate drones.

The governor's request for the authority to probe and intercept unmaned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, came a day after federal authorities downplayed or dismissed concerns by New Jersey residents and officials — including a sighting of more than 50 drones off the coast, which a congressman said he saw on police video.

During a White House briefing on Thursday, National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said there is no evidence to suggest the drones pose a national security or public safety threat. Kirby also said they do not appear to have any foreign connections. His comments echoed a joint statement by the FBI and Homeland Security that people may in fact be seeing manned aircraft.

"We are supporting local law enforcement in New Jersey with numerous detection methods but have not corroborated any of the reported visual sightings with electronic detection," the statement said. "There are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted air space."

Several reports about drone crashes in New Jersey, including one that resulted in a massive search Thursday night and Friday morning in Hillsborough, were unfounded.

Murphy: 'More questions than answers'

Murphy asked President Biden for more federal resources to help understand what has been in the skies over New Jersey every night for nearly a month. While not addressing the dismissive tone of the federal response, Murphy referred to the craft as unmanned aircraft systems.

"The continued reporting of UAS activity has raised more questions than answers and prompted an outcropping of conspiracy theories across social media and other platforms. I respectfully urge you to continue to direct the federal agencies involved to work together until they uncover answers as to what it behind the UAS sightings," Murphy wrote Biden.

In another letter to congressional leaders, the governor asked with "urgency" for Congress to pass legislation empowering state and local law enforcement entities to use advanced detection and mitigation technologies to deal with UAS.

“This leaves action surrounding the (drones) squarely on the shoulders of the federal government,” Murphy wrote. “More federal resources are needed to understand what is behind this activity.”

ALSO READ: NJ tells fire departments to treat drones like dangerous bombs

Bramnick: 'This is not similar to ‘Big Foot’ sightings'

New Jersey legislators are pushing back at the federal downplaying of these sightings.

"Last night I received multiple videos of large drone sightings from citizens. The White House is saying ‘we are not seeing what we are seeing.’ Let’s be clear, this is not similar to ‘Big Foot’ sightings, these are clear images. We need the Defense Department to investigate," state Sen. Jon Bramick, R-Union, said.

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, told Fox News he saw seven drones over the Lake of the Lillies section of Point Pleasant Beach.

"Any federal government official that's saying these are not unmanned aerial drones doesn't know what they're talking about," Kanitra said. "They hover, they're at low altitude, they're huge, it's a very concerning situation for all of us."

Kanitra said that it can be difficult to get clear pictures of the drones with a cell phone because they are high. He contends the government has equipment that might be able to capture a better image.

ALSO READ: Accused drug dealer charged in road rage shooting on NJ Turnpike

Drone over Ocean County Drone over Ocean County (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Fantasia: 'A three-ring circus of inaction'

Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, R-Sussex, called Kirby’s statement “incompetent” and a “three-ring circus of inaction.”

“It's almost impressive how state and federal leaders can collectively shrug their shoulders while a potential security issue flies—literally—right over our heads," she said on Facebook.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said he was frustrated by the lack of transparency, saying it could help spread fear and misinformation.

“We should know what’s going on over our skies,” he said Thursday.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including Booker and Andy Kim, requested a full briefing from DHS and FBI and the FAA by Dec. 23.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon dismissed a theory floated by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, that the drones were tied to Iran.

After doubling down on the notion,Van Drew finally walked back the idea on Friday, acknowledging new satellite imagery shows all three of Iran's drone ships are anchored off its coast.

"This new information only brings us closer to figuring out what is really going on. It is unacceptable to hear the government contradict itself by saying they do not know who is operating these drones, while at the same time telling us there is no reason to be concerned," Van Drew said Friday.

Possible drone over Toms River Possible drone over Toms River (Listener submitted) loading...

(Includes material Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Items you're most likely to lose over the holidays in NJ These are the top items most New Jerseyans are most likely to lose, according to you. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Every Lululemon location in the Garden State Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark