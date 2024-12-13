Stay away! NJ fire departments ordered to stay clear of crashed drones
‼ Fire departments receive urgent bulletin on drones
‼ Crews are told NOT to approach any drone on the ground
‼ Bomb squad is to be called immediately
As hundreds of drones continue to swarm over New Jersey, there have been reports some have crashed.
So far, all of those reports have turned out to be true and none of these drones has been found on the ground.
If one does crash or land, New Jersey firefighters are likely to be among the first on the scene.
State officials have sent very specific instructions to all New Jersey fire departments regarding how they should handle such a call.
New Jersey 101.5 has obtained a copy of the Intelligence Bulletin sent from the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety Fire Threat Task Force.
Stay Away!
The bulletin states in bold letters "downed or landed drones should not be approached."
Fire crews are also instructed to contact the nearest bomb squad and the FBI immediately.
READ MORE: White House breaks silence on NJ drones with incredible statement
"This is a law enforcement incident," the bulletin states, "extinguish any fire and secure the perimeter."
The bulletin also instructs fire crews to implement hazardous material protocols, including "radiation monitoring" and warns that drones could interfere with two-way radio communications.
When contacted about the bulletin, Eddie Donnelly, President of the New Jersey Firemen's Mutual Benevolent Association issued the following statement:
“The NJFMBA has been in constant contact with the Division of Fire Safety and other State agencies as they monitor the drone situation. While our members share the same concerns many New Jersey residence have we remain committed to being the first line of defense for our State. We will be sharing these recommendations with our members while we continue to monitor the situation."
Many unknowns
For weeks there have been constant reports of drone sightings throughout New Jersey. Social media is packed with photos and video of the UFO's, showing flying crafts as big as six feet across.
Gov., Phil Murphy and the White House continue to downplay any threat to the public. The Biden administration has questioned if the drones actually exist and say they cannot confirm any of the sightings.
Still, many state and local officials and law enforcement are taking the sightings seriously.
READ MORE: Shoot drones down — NJ Congressman asks military to act
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2, calls the drones a "serious threat to national security" and Congressman Chris Smith (R-4) has called for the military to shoot them down.
There has been speculation the drones are being send by a foreign adversary, but the White House denies that.
Given the lack of data, first responders are being told to be ready for anything.
Unless the FBI is able to actually get their hands on an actual drone, many of the questions about them will likely remain unanswered.
The sheer number of drone sightings, and the growing unease among New Jersey residents, makes it more likely one of these crafts will crash or be brought down by other means.
