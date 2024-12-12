Did we find the drone mothership? NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

Denzel Dozier (Essex County Jail/Google Maps) Denzel Dozier (Essex County Jail/Google Maps) loading...

IRVINGTON — Court documents say a New Jersey man surrendered to police covered in his girlfriend's blood after a violent stabbing seen by the victim's mother, according to a published report.

Denzel Dozier, 33, of East Orange, was charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses on Sunday, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. He remains in custody at Essex County Jail, according to jail records.

Wall Township Police Department (Facebook and Canva) Wall Township Police Department (Facebook and Canva) loading...

WALL — Police are investigating a home invasion early Wednesday morning in this Monmouth County township.

Three masked robbers broke into a home on River Road around 1 a.m., by forcing open a window while the homeowners were asleep, township police reported.

During the 20-minute invasion, the robbers stole keys to multiple vehicles, a handgun, and a white Porsche.

(Canva/New Jersey State Police) (Canva/New Jersey State Police) loading...

The Attorney General's Office has noticed that New Jersey State Police have been more lenient on the roads.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Wednesday that he had appointed a special counsel to investigate why State Police are issuing fewer traffic tickets.

Platkin said there had been an "unprecedented slowdown" in traffic enforcement from July 2023 to March 2024. He said the investigation was already underway.

(via @Kgskins26 on X/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) (via @Kgskins26 on X/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Legislators and mayors attended briefings Wednesday with the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and State Police hoping to get more specific information about the drones that have appeared in the skies over New Jersey since November.

They came away disappointed.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Nothing to worry about?

Not according to a growing number of lawmakers and local officials who are becoming increasingly alarmed about the number of drone sightings reported near sensitive locations in New Jersey.

One candidate for governor says it might be time to declare a state of emergency while two congressmen have called for the drones to be shot down. One of those congressmen says evidence suggests that the sophisticated drones are tied to a foreign adversary.

UPDATE 2024: All NJ stores that sell legal cannabis The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, closer to 200, since the first NJ adult use marijuana sales in April 2022. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

A sad, desolate look at NJ's Old Monmouth Mall It was the last Christmas Eve for New Jersey's Monmouth Mall in Eatontown before major redevelopment began. Here's what it looked like on that day in 2023, the final Christmas season the enclosed mall would ever see. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.