Details revealed: Closed-door meeting with top NJ officials about UFO drones

Legislators and mayors attended briefings Wednesday with the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and State Police hoping to get more specific information about the drones that have appeared in the skies over New Jersey since November.

They came away disappointed.

Assemblyman Brian Bergen, R-Morris, said the meeting was a "waste of time," which made him more concerned about the intent of the drones.

He called the briefing "worthless" and not a serious presentation because it lacked data, facts, video or an action plan.

"If you asked me yesterday what I thought about the drones, I would tell you it's probably FedEx or Amazon testing stuff out. We're making a big deal about it," Bergen told New Jersey 101.5. "But I get down there, these people legitimately had no answers to what is going on. They have no idea who's doing it, no idea where they're taking off from. No clue."

Ties to foreign adversary?

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, said “circumstantial evidence” ties “drones could be the work of foreign adversaries, specifically Iran.”

“Right now, we know that there are drones flying in from the direction of the ocean. We also know there is an Iranian drone mothership that is missing from port in Iran, with a timeline matching the emergence of these drones," Van Drew said Wednesday.

The Pentagon, however, denied truth to this when asked to respond to this theory.

Bergen said State Police Col. Patrick Callahan told the legislators at the briefing that the State Police helicopter hovered over a drone but he ordered it to land out of concern for the trooper piloting the chopper.

"Then 30 minutes later, he goes, 'We'll know a lot more when we find out where these things take off or land from. I'm like, why didn't you just follow the freaking thing?" Bergen, a former Army helicopter pilot, said.

He said the agencies should have told the legislators what they could do to get them specific needed resources.

"What is going on here? Bananas," Bergen said.

Map showing drone sightings over Monmouth County Map showing drone sightings over Monmouth County (Monmouth County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Mayor gets a few answers

Gov. Phil Murphy did not attend either session, which was held at the New Jersey Regional Operations & Intelligence Center at State Police headquarters in Ewing.

"The state doesn't have any information. They don't know the source of the drones. They believe that there's no known threat, but they're unable to justify how they come to that conclusion," state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, told New Jersey 101.5. "There's no system apparently sophisticated now to monitor or follow those drones, and the only entity that could do that is the Department of Defense."

Bramnick called for airspace to be shut to drones, which he said would require a state of emergency declaration and cooperation with the FAA.

The part-time stand-up comic who is running for governor posted on his X account one suggestion to get the drone away from New Jersey.

"New Jersey might have to use our secret weapon to get the drones out of our State. The technique used for years to get people to leave New Jersey … TAX THEM," Bramnick quipped.

