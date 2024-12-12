Who’s behind the drones? NJ congressman refutes Pentagon debunking

☑️ Drones were spotted in the early morning hours for the first time

☑️ Rep. Jeff Van Drew doubles down on his Iranian mothership explanation

☑️ Gov. Phil Murphy had another White House meeting Thursday

New Jersey's drone saga took a twist as drones were visible Thursday just before dawn for the first time.

Until now, the drone sightings had only been reported in the evening. Drones were reported visible over several towns before dawn Thursday, including a slow-moving drone described as the size of a lawn tractor near Trenton Mercer Airport in Ewing.

Scott Pichonie told New Jersey 101.5 saw one over Barnegat Bay flying in a northwest direction. Another said they saw a "ton of drones" over Marlboro while a third reported eight drones over Bedminster and Bernardsville, which are near Trump National Golf Club.

Lawmaker battles Pentagon over Iran theory

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, defended his statement that a missing Iranian "mothership" could be launching the drones towards the Jersey Shore.

Fellow New Jersey congressman Chris Smith had told New Jersey 101.5 that he saw police body cam footage of 55 drones coming ashore at Island Beach State Park on Sunday night. Van Drew said the U.S. Coast Guard has also verified drones approaching from the ocean.

Fear-mongering or fact?

The Pentagon knocked down Van Drew's allegation but the Republican repeated it during the New Jersey 101.5 morning show on Thursday, saying his theory came from well-placed sources.

"I had, over 24 hours ago, individuals come to me that are credible, well-placed, have top security clearance. These aren't a few guys drinking beers in their backyard that are making up a story. These are real individuals that in the sense are whistleblowers, but they're not going to reveal who they are. They don't want to ruin their careers," Van Drew said.

Van Drew said that he does not have "absolute proof" of what his sources said but called it "a real and significant chance that there is a drone ship." The drones were made by China whose technology Van Drew said is 10 years ahead of the U.S.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday night accused Van Drew of fear-mongering and dismissed his statement.

"C'mon man. The Department of Defense said there's zero evidence to that effect," Murphy said on public radio. "The FBI said there's zero evidence. I'm not sure what he's been watching lately but he might want to watch the news. Israel has decapitated Iran and we have through economic sanctions."

"I don't think they've got boats off the coast of Iran right now. Let's not fear monger this and put our heads down with a sense of urgency based on facts and try to figure this out together."

He also shot down theories that the U.S. military is behind the drones.

"If this is U.S. government activity then I'll be the most surprised guy in the state. There's no evidence of that," Murphy said.

Feds need to do better

The governor said he wishes the federal government would take a more “robust” role in trying to determine the origin of drones in the skies over New Jersey. He said he would meet with the White House again on Thursday.

"I know it's uncomfortable. It's uncomfortable for me and we're doing everything in our power. The feds have been good. We need them to be bigger, stronger, faster. They have the assets, they have the jurisdiction. That's the main focus for me to get them pointed in our direction."

Murphy acknowledged the belief that state government knows more than they are telling the public but said it is not true.

The governor, citing drone experts, said he was surprised that no drones have crashed and perhaps the number of drones may be overstated.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Every Lululemon location in the Garden State Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

These NJ Beach Towns Selected As Best In The State Stacker analyzed data from the 2023 summer season to determine which New Jersey Beaches are the best in New Jersey. Here are the top 25. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant