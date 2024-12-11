NJ town freaks out over CEO-murder suspect Luigi Mangione’s ID

⭕Suspect Luigi Mangione presented a fake NJ driver's license

⭕The address on the license does not exist

⭕Maplewood police said they are not part of the investigation

MAPLEWOOD — An Essex County township wants you to know the man charged with the murder of the United Healthcare CEO never lived in their town.

Luigi Mangione is being held in Pennsylvania on second-degree murder charges filed in New York. He was arrested at an Altoona, Pennsylvania McDonald's. He presented a fake ID from New Jersey with the name “Mark Rosario” and a Maplewood address to an Altoona police officer and used the same ID when he checked into a hostel when he arrived in Manhattan.

“The Maplewood Police Department has not assisted nor has been asked for any assistance during this on-going investigation. Furthermore, this department has not had any interaction with a Luigi Mangione or Mark Rosario including issuing any firearms permits,” the department said in a statement.

Residents told NorthJersey.com that the address on the license, 128 Sherman Place, doesn't exist.

Fake NJ ID presented by Luigi Mangione Fake NJ ID presented by Luigi Mangione (PA State Police) loading...

Suspect still in Pennsylvania

Mangione, 26, remained jailed in Pennsylvania without bail Wednesday in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested and initially charged with gun and forgery offenses. Manhattan prosecutors were working to bring him to New York to face a murder charge in Brian Thompson's slaying.

Investigators are looking into an accident that injured Mangione’s back on July 4, 2023, police said Wednesday. They’re scrutinizing his Facebook profile, which features X-ray images showing numerous screws in a person’s back.

Police also are studying his writings, which express animus toward corporate America and the U.S. health care system.

Mangione, a grandson of a well-known Maryland real estate developer and philanthropist, had a graduate degree in computer science and worked for a time at a car-buying website. During the first half of 2022, he bunked at a co-living space in Hawaii, where those who knew him said he suffered from severe and sometimes debilitating back pain.

His relatives have said in a statement that they are “shocked and devastated" at his arrest.

