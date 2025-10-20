⭕ Thousands in NJ rally in “No Kings” protests against President Trump’s policies

⭕ Costumes were worn by some to underscore the peaceful nature of the protests

⭕ Unique signs seen at rallies in Morristown, Princeton, Red Bank, Toms River & more

Tens of thousands of New Jersey residents joined “No Kings” protests over the weekend, as part of roughly 7 million Americans who demonstrated against the continued actions of President Donald Trump and his administration.

There were more than 40 events listed on Saturday in at least 18 of the state’s 21 counties.

No Kings protest NJ crowds (Courtesy: Somerset County Indivisible)

Many participants carried homemade signs and banners.

A good deal also wore inflatable costumes, as part of a collective effort to underscore that these are peaceful protests against improper use of government power.

Major NJ cities see massive turnouts: Morristown, Toms River, Princeton

Downtown Morristown drew an estimated crowd of up to 8,000 on Saturday, according to officials cited by TapInto.

It was among six of the protests highlighted ahead of time by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey "to condemn President Trump’s escalating abuses of power."

In Toms River and Princeton, there were estimated crowds of about 5,000 participants each, as reported by Asbury Park Press and MyCentralJersey, respectively.

The Toms River demonstration was lined up largely along Hooper Avenue, as described by one of its organizers Sharon Quilter to Asbury Park Press.

Participants in Mercer County gathered around the Princeton Battle Monument on Saturday,.

U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., was among 2,000 in Maplewood on Saturday, VillageGreenNJ.com reported.

Protests sweep NJ: From Lambertville to Newark and beyond

Hundreds, if not thousands also turned out in Red Bank, where protesters lined up across Cooper’ Bridge, Red Bank Green reported.



A Somerset County No Kings Protest attracted about 2,000 participants outside the Franklin Municipal Building, according to Somerset County Indivisible.

At the Lambertville-New Hope bi-state event, the crowd estimate was 2,809, organizers with Lambertville New Hope Indivisible said.

A Hunterdon County Visibility Brigade at Route 78 saw another 3,500 participants or so.

Jersey City’s rally included a sing-a-long to “This land is your land," in video posted by NorthJersey.com to Youtube.

Newark saw throngs of demonstrators marching through the city's streets.

The No Kings rally in Highland Park drew an estimated 1,200 plus participants.

There were another 1,000 or so at the protest in Piscataway, MyCentralJersey.com reported.

Across the Hudson River, more than 100,000 participants turned out in New York City, according to the New York Police Department, which made “zero protest-related arrests.”

No Kings protest NJ crowds (Courtesy: Indivisible Lambertville New Hope)

Inflatable costumes and creative resistance define the movement

Costumes have become a popular way for peaceful demonstrators to counter the conservative narrative that a majority of liberal protesters are violent or part of an organized militant “antifa” group.

The term was dubbed as being short for “antifascist” - President Trump has repeatedly used "antifa" to label and denigrate any public protests against his administration's actions.

As several million people protested nationwide at "No Kings" events, Trump shared an AI-created video to the president's own social media platform.

The AI-generated clip runs 19-seconds long, showing him in a fighter jet, wearing a crown and dropping what appears to be feces on protesters on a city street.

