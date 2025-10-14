Over 50 ‘No Kings’ protests planned by Trump haters in New Jersey
A second round of fervent protests against President Donald Trump and his second administration will take hold of New Jersey this weekend.
More than 50 anti-Trump "no kings" protests are planned this Saturday across the Garden State.
"No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings," is the slogan.
It's part two of the nationwide June 14 protests of the same name that organizers say drew 5 million people to the streets.
"We can be bigger and badder than the sum of our parts. In October, we're going to do it again. We're going to work to organize so that there are even more of us this time," said organizer Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson.
Republicans respond to No Kings protests
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., described the nationwide protests as a "hate America rally.” He said it would bring out "antifa people" and the "pro-Hamas wing."
Meanwhile, President Trump has refuted notions that he is a dictator or a king.
"I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved," Trump said to reporters in June.
No Kings protest on Oct. 18 in Philadelphia
Across the Delaware River, organizers in Philadelphia expect 20,000 people to attend the protest at the city hall. Indivisible Philadelphia, which is coordinating the event, said attendees must stay nonviolent.
"We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events," the event page says.
The June protest in Philadelphia reportedly drew "thousands" of protesters, WHYY reported, but the exact number is unclear.
Each protest has its own set time. Most in New Jersey are set to begin around midday and are being planned by local activist groups.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey is highlighting six of the planned No Kings protests "to condemn President Trump’s escalating abuses of power."
No Kings protests promoted by ACLU-NJ:
🔵 Newark — 1 - 4 p.m. outside the Historic Courthouse, 12 Springfield Ave
🔵 Montclair — 12 - 2 p.m. at Brookdale Park, West Circuit Drive
🔵 Princeton — 2 - 4 p.m. at Monument Park, 1 Monument Drive
🔵 Highland Park — 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Raritan Avenue & South Adelaide Avenue
🔵 Jersey City — 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Jersey City City Hall, 280 Grove Street
🔵 Morristown — 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at 200 South Street
Other protest locations throughout New Jersey include:
Atlantic City
Bloomfield
Butler
Caldwell
Closter
Denville
Franklin Township (Somerset County)
Frenchtown
Galloway
Glassboro
Glen Ridge
Guttenberg
Haddon Township
Heightstown
High Bridge
Hopewell
Lacey Township
Lakewood
Lambertville
Long Beach Island
Madison
Maplewood
Middle Township
Milford
Millville
Monroe
Mountainside
Newton
North Plainfield
Ocean City
Pennsville
Phillipsburg
Pine Hill
Piscataway
Providence
Rahway
Red Bank
River Edge
Rutherford
Springfield
Teaneck
Tinton Falls
Toms River
Trenton
Waldwick
Weehawken
