A second round of fervent protests against President Donald Trump and his second administration will take hold of New Jersey this weekend.

More than 50 anti-Trump "no kings" protests are planned this Saturday across the Garden State.

"No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings," is the slogan.

It's part two of the nationwide June 14 protests of the same name that organizers say drew 5 million people to the streets.

"We can be bigger and badder than the sum of our parts. In October, we're going to do it again. We're going to work to organize so that there are even more of us this time," said organizer Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson.

A demonstrator holds a sign during a "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025 (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) A demonstrator holds a sign during a "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025 (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) loading...

Republicans respond to No Kings protests

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., described the nationwide protests as a "hate America rally.” He said it would bring out "antifa people" and the "pro-Hamas wing."

Meanwhile, President Trump has refuted notions that he is a dictator or a king.

"I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved," Trump said to reporters in June.

President Donald Trump speaks before posthumously awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk on Tuesday (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Donald Trump speaks before posthumously awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk on Tuesday (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) loading...

No Kings protest on Oct. 18 in Philadelphia

Across the Delaware River, organizers in Philadelphia expect 20,000 people to attend the protest at the city hall. Indivisible Philadelphia, which is coordinating the event, said attendees must stay nonviolent.

"We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events," the event page says.

The June protest in Philadelphia reportedly drew "thousands" of protesters, WHYY reported, but the exact number is unclear.

Each protest has its own set time. Most in New Jersey are set to begin around midday and are being planned by local activist groups.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey is highlighting six of the planned No Kings protests "to condemn President Trump’s escalating abuses of power."

Activists carry signs during a protest against President Donald Trump's federal takeover of policing in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Activists carry signs during a protest against President Donald Trump's federal takeover of policing in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) loading...

No Kings protests promoted by ACLU-NJ:

🔵 Newark — 1 - 4 p.m. outside the Historic Courthouse, 12 Springfield Ave

🔵 Montclair — 12 - 2 p.m. at Brookdale Park, West Circuit Drive

🔵 Princeton — 2 - 4 p.m. at Monument Park, 1 Monument Drive

🔵 Highland Park — 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Raritan Avenue & South Adelaide Avenue

🔵 Jersey City — 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Jersey City City Hall, 280 Grove Street

🔵 Morristown — 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at 200 South Street

Dozens of 'No Kings' protests are scheduled for Oct. 18 throughout New Jersey. Each blue dot represents a separate protest (Screenshot of www.nokings.org/#map) Dozens of 'No Kings' protests are scheduled for Oct. 18 throughout New Jersey. Each blue dot represents a separate protest (Screenshot of www.nokings.org/#map) loading...

Other protest locations throughout New Jersey include:

Atlantic City

Bloomfield

Butler

Caldwell

Closter

Denville

Franklin Township (Somerset County)

Frenchtown

Galloway

Glassboro

Glen Ridge

Guttenberg

Haddon Township

Heightstown

High Bridge

Hopewell

Lacey Township

Lakewood

Lambertville

Long Beach Island

Madison

Maplewood

Middle Township

Milford

Millville

Monroe

Mountainside

Newton

North Plainfield

Ocean City

Pennsville

Phillipsburg

Pine Hill

Piscataway

Providence

Rahway

Red Bank

River Edge

Rutherford

Springfield

Teaneck

Tinton Falls

Toms River

Trenton

Waldwick

Weehawken

