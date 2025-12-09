🔵 Mikie Sherrill wins big, becoming New Jersey’s first Democratic woman governor after defeating Jack Ciattarelli by nearly 480,000 votes.

🔴 County-by-county results reveal dramatic divides, with Sherrill sweeping two counties and Ciattarelli dominating Lakewood.

⚡ Tight races emerge in tiny towns, including two ties, while third-party candidates barely register.

The final results are in.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill won the 2025 election for governor with 1,896,610 votes, besting Republican Jack Ciattarelli's tally of 1,417,705.

When she takes office in January, Sherrill will become the Garden State's second woman governor — and the first woman to hold the position from her party.

Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images loading...

N.J. election results reveal sweeping wins and sharp divides

County-by-county and municipality-by-municipality results are listed below.

In two counties, Sherrill managed to win every municipality. Ciattarelli only came close in to sweeping in a few counties but fell short.

Sherrill's biggest vote haul was in Jersey City, where she won more than 32,900 more votes than Ciattarelli.

Ciattarelli's strongest municipality was Lakewood, where he benefited from the endorsement of a powerful Jewish coalition, giving him a 53,100-vote lead over Sherrill.

The candidates tied in two municipalities: 4 votes apiece in Tavistock and 380 votes in Glen Gardner. In all, Sherrill won 301 municipalities and Ciattarelli won 261.

With so much attention on the top candidates, including the backing of President Donald Trump for Ciattarelli and national Democratic figures for Sherrill, third-party candidates were not a factor this year. Socialist Workers Party candidate Joanne Kuniansky got 8,164 votes while Libertarian Vic Kaplan got 11,880.

See how your town voted below 👇