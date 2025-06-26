🚧 Route 287 buckled just south of where it buckled on Tuesday afternoon

🚧 Two of three lanes reopened on Thursday morning

🚧 NJ DOT will inspect roadway joints to determine other areas that could buckle

PEQUANNOCK — Commuters will feel the impact of the damaged roadway on Route 287 after the heat buckled several portions of the pavement on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After pavement buckled on Tuesday in Morris County, part of the roadway south of Exit 52 (Route 23) in Pequannock also buckled on Wednesday.

Officials said roadway joints expanded in the extreme heat, causing the concrete surface to crumble.

Witnesses told NJ.com they saw vehicles go airborne after they unexpectedly drove over the buckled portions.

ALSO READ: Burglary ring that hit 18 stores busted by police

Preventing future buckles

To head off potential future buckling, workers will evaluate a 10 mile stretch of the highway between Exit 57 (Skyline Drive) in Oakland and the Old Lane Bridge over Route 287 in Montville on Thursday, Friday and Monday to make proactive repairs.

Two lanes will be closed to complete the inspection from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and after 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The northern end of Route 287 between Route 202 in Oakland and the New York Thruway was the highway's "missing link." It is paved with concrete instead of asphalt.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages Summer 2025 NJ DOT has brought back the huumorus safety messages to its electronic signs all over the state. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

NJ's Independence Day Parades 2025 (alphabetical) New Jersey celebrates the 249th anniversary of the United States on Friday, July 4 with fireworks and parades. Parades start as early as June 28.

Many towns will have fireworks displays. Check our list of fireworks displays.

All events are subject to change due to weather and other factors. Click the link included with each event to check on its status.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Looking for fireworks in New Jersey? Check our list Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander