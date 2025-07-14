🚨 The United Without Fear anti-ICE protest was on Saturday in Hudson County

🚨 Video shows the SUV moving forward and hitting the protester's foot

FAIRVIEW — A woman who drove through ICE protesters as they crossed a street on Saturday afternoon is charged with four counts of assault by auto and other charges.

Video shows an SUV pulling up to the intersection of Fairview and Anderson avenues as protesters marched in a crosswalk. One of the protesters walked up to the driver's side window. As the protester walked away, the SUV went forward and struck his foot, knocking him to the ground.

The other protesters tried to swarm the SUV but it drove away, hitting several other protesters in the process, according to police Chief Vincet M. Bellucci. Several people were injured, including one who was hospitalized.

Words exchanged between driver and protester

Words were exchanged between the driver, Linda Roglen, 62, of North Bergen, and the protester. HudPost reported Roglen expressed support for ICE. Independent Online News cited unnamed sources who said the protester spat at Roglen.

Roglen was charged with four counts of assault by auto resulting in bodily injury. She was also charged with multiple motor vehicle violations, including careless driving, reckless driving, failure to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries, and failure to report a motor vehicle crash.

The protest was organized by a group called United Without Fear, which went from Columbus Park in North Bergen to James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park in North Bergen.

