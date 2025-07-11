☑️ Justin Mohn beheaded his father and streamed it on YouTube in 2024

☑️ He was taken into custody at a National Guard facility 100 miles away

☑️ A judge found him guilty and sentenced him to life in prison

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A man charged with beheading his father during a live stream on YouTube inside their Bucks County home was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Justin Mohn, 33, was charged with first-degree after the head of Michael Mohn, 68, was found in a cooking pot on Jan. 30, 2024.

Mohn wrapped his father's head in plastic and showed it in a YouTube video, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn, In the video Justin called his father a traitor who worked for the federal government, gave the address of a judge and called for violence against them, Michael worked for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

After the beheading, Justin went to the Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard facility in Lebanon County intending to mobilize the National Guard in an effort to take down the federal government, officials said.

Common Pleas Judge Stephen A. Corr delivered a verdict of guilty following a week-long waiver trial. Mohn was also convicted of terrorism, marking the first time a defendant has been found guilty of the crime under Pennsylvania's terrorism statute.

Emotional impact statement

Michael Mohn's wife, Denise Mohn, and her children delivered emotional messages to the court.

She showed a picture of Michael with the 2019 Outstanding Achievement Award from the Army Corps of Engineers. The award now named after him.

“I miss his goofy sense of humor, dinners together, family get-togethers, watching TV in the evenings just the two of us, the love of family and friends we shared, our inside jokes, and our comfortable and content life together. Most of all I miss being his wife and having his arm around my shoulders making me feel safe and unconditionally loved.”

After the sentencing, Schorn told reporters that Mohn had exhibited a “complete and utter lack of remorse,” calling it an “unimaginable, unfathomable crime.”

“We are satisfied that this was the right outcome to guarantee that the community at large is safe from Justin Mohn,” Schorn said.

