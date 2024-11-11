Guess which NJ celebrity just had a street named after them

We have so many New Jerseyans who have become famous celebrities that it’s like something is in the water here. We certainly have enough that we launched the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

So, who just got a street named after them? No, not Frankie Valli. That already happened a year and a half ago.

I’ll give you some hints. It’s a female.

That only narrows it down to a point. Even if I said it’s an actress, it could be Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Jane Krakowski, Tara Reid, or many others.

If I said it was someone in music, it could be Whitney Houston, Deborah Harry, or Halsey.

Well, this person is someone who’s had her TV show. No, not Chelsea Handler, Dana Owens, or Kelly Ripa.

Her TV show and her empire. It’s Martha Stewart.

Martha Stewart Evan Agostini/Invision/AP loading...

Martha Stewart appeared on the “Drew Barrymore Show” from the studio in New York when they had a crew remotely set up on Elm Street in Nutley, New Jersey, the street on which she grew up when she was surprised by the announcement that it was being renamed in her honor.

Mayor John V. Kelly, III, along with Commissioners Mauro G. Tucci, Alphonse Petracco, and Thomas Evans, joined Stewart’s niece, Sophie Slater, and nephew, Chris Herbert, in a brief ceremony unveiling the new street sign.

“One of the things I always say is Nutley is a destination in life,” the Mayor said as Stewart and Barrymore watched from a studio in Manhattan. “It’s an important destination in life because of people like Martha who are from here who have had so much success in so many different fields. We wanted to honor that legacy here in Nutley, so we passed this unanimous proclamation in honor of Martha.”

It is now called Martha Stewart Place.

Martha Stewart Evan Agostini/Invision/AP loading...

Martha grew up there in Nutley from 3 years old until she graduated from Nutley High School. If you want to see the surprise presentation of the street naming honor, the episode airs Tuesday, November 12, on CBS.

Top 'special occasion places' in New Jersey Here is a list of NJ restaurants you would visit for a special occasion. Gallery Credit: (Bill Spadea)

NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024 These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey, based on the median sale prices of homes, according to PropertyShark. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈