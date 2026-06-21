The deadline is one month away, and most New Jersey e-bike riders have no idea it exists.

Starting July 19, every e-bike in New Jersey needs to be registered, insured, and ridden by someone holding a license. Effective January 19, 2026, New Jersey passed strict new e-bike legislation that classifies all e-bikes as motorized bicycles, requiring registration with the Motor Vehicle Commission, liability insurance, and a driver's license. Riders had a six-month grace period to get compliant. That window closes in four weeks, right in the thick of the summer when every boardwalk and bike path in the state is at its busiest.

This law did not come from nowhere. It came from a stretch of months that gave New Jersey too many reasons to take e-bikes seriously.

Last Tuesday in Southampton Township, Burlington County, a 16-year-old named Chase Sudano was killed when the electric dirt bike he was riding collided with the back of a UPS truck. He was a wrestler at St. Augustine Prep, days away from turning 17. His teammates called him an outstanding young man who made a positive impact on everyone around him. The investigation is still active. Nothing about that crash changes by writing about a new law, and I am not going to pretend it does. But it is part of why this law exists, and it deserves to be said plainly rather than buried in a list of statistics.

It was not the only incident. This week alone, video of an e-bike rider allegedly punching a pedestrian in Keyport after she asked him to slow down spread across the state and pulled in tens of thousands of readers. Police departments up and down the Shore have spent the early weeks of summer dealing with near misses on boardwalks never built for vehicles moving at 25 or 30 miles per hour.

What the law actually requires

The law creates a category called electric motorized bicycles, defined as two-wheeled vehicles with fully operable pedals and a motor capable of speeds greater than 28 miles per hour. It also redefines low-speed electric bicycles as two-wheeled vehicles with fully operable pedals and a maximum assisted speed of 20 miles per hour. In plain terms: it does not matter what class your e-bike used to fall under. If it has a motor, the new law has an opinion about it.

Riders 15 and older must register their bike and hold either a standard driver's license or a specialized motorized bicycle license from the MVC. No one under 15 is permitted to operate an e-bike at all. Liability insurance is required, and an approved helmet is mandatory. The fastest and most powerful e-bikes — the ones capable of more than 28 miles per hour — are now treated as motorcycles, with full motorcycle registration and equipment requirements.

There is one carve-out worth knowing. The law exempts low-speed electric scooters with floorboards and handlebars that top out under 19 miles per hour. If your kid has one of those stand-up scooters, this law is not about them. If your kid has anything with pedals and a throttle, or anything resembling the electric dirt bike involved in last week's Burlington County crash, it almost certainly is.

NJMVC in Wayne (Google Street View) NJMVC in Wayne (Google Street View)

Where to register

Registration happens through the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, and the first year is free. That is the good news. The less good news is that the system for actually processing all of this is still being built out, and plenty of riders report confusion about exactly how and where to start.

Why this law exists, and why people are still fighting about it

The law followed a series of crashes that raised safety concerns across the state, and lawmakers introduced the bill in November 2025 in direct response. Senate President Nick Scutari, who sponsored the legislation, has said New Jersey's e-bike rules had not been touched since 2019 and no longer fit how people are actually using these bikes today.

Not everyone agrees this is the right fix. Bicycle advocacy groups argue the new requirements are overly restrictive and could limit the accessibility of e-bikes for people who depend on them. The New Jersey Bike and Walk Coalition has been openly critical, arguing the law focuses on regulating low-speed e-bikes and the everyday people who ride them, while doing too little about the high-speed e-motorcycles that are the actual source of most of the dangerous incidents making headlines.

That is a real tension, and it is not going away. A teenager riding a slow commuter e-bike to a summer job is now in the same regulatory bucket, more or less, as someone riding something capable of 35 miles per hour down a boardwalk. The Southampton crash, by most early accounts, involved the kind of high-powered electric dirt bike the advocacy groups say this law was never really built to address. The conversation in Trenton is not finished.

What to do before July 19

If you or your kids ride an e-bike in New Jersey, the move right now is simple. Find out which classification your bike falls under. If it is a low-speed e-bike, plan to register it with the MVC, free for the first year, and make sure whoever rides it has the right license for their age. If it is faster than 28 miles per hour, understand that you are now looking at something closer to motorcycle paperwork than bicycle paperwork.

Four weeks is not a lot of runway. And after the last few weeks New Jersey has had, the stakes are not abstract.