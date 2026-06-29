🚨A girl was shot in the leg after an argument outside a Deerfield graduation party

🚨Two juveniles suffered serious injuries when a fleeing vehicle struck them

🚨The mayor urged residents to ignore online rumors and called for calm

DEERFIELD — One juvenile was shot and two were hit by a vehicle at a graduation party on Friday night.

An argument between two suspects after a collision outside a home on Elm Street led to a shooting around 11:40 p.m., according to State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan. A girl was struck in the leg by gunfire. One of the suspects seriously injured two juveniles with the vehicle.

Marchan did not disclose if anyone has been charged in connection with the incident. State Police provided local police services for Deerfield.

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Map shows location of Deerfield Township (Google Maps) Map shows location of Deerfield Township

No word on charges as investigation continues

Mayor Abigail Perlstein O'Brien asked for “calm, clarity and peace” and to ignore internet rumors about what happened.

"Our community should always be a safe haven for celebration, unity, and joy. Let us stand together to reject violence, support one another, and look out for our neighbors," O'Brien said.

There were no fatalities, according to the mayor.

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