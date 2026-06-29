As much as your generic candy bar has a time and place, if you want the really tasty chocolate, going to local chocolate shops can be… well… a treat.

Knowing this, USA Today put together one of their 10Best lists, with this one highlighting the best chocolate shops that those with a sweet tooth think are the top in the nation.

The shops were nominated by a panel of experts and voted on by readers as the best in the United States. New Jersey voters came through with Garden State pride because one Essex County shop made it onto the list at No. 7.

SEE ALSO: Two New Jersey ice cream shops are among the best in nation

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Vesta Chocolate in Montclair is one of the best in the country

The shop is known for giving customers a taste of the romance of Italy, “where tradition, passion, and timeless elegance meet in bean-to-bar chocolate, inspired by Italy’s sun-soaked piazzas and centuries-old pasticcerie.”

USA Today panelists highlighted their indulgent items like Champagne truffles and chocolate barks and bars. The shop also carries vegan chocolate, like their “intense” 100% dark chocolate bar.

They don’t stop at the bars and truffles though. Vesta makes hot chocolate powders, dark-chocolate-covered almonds, chocolate-dipped pretzels, and baked goods like cookies, brownies, and cheesecake.

SEE ALSO: 20 Awesome Candy Items from the 80s

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This is Vesta’s third year in a row making USA Today’s 10Best list. They also came in at No. 7 in 2026, and they were #2 in 2025.

Vesta Chocolate is located at 598 Valley Rd, Suite 2, in Montclair, NJ.

Hours:

🍫 Monday: CLOSED

🍫 Tuesday: 11:00 - 7:00 p.m.

🍫 Wednesday: 11:00 - 7:00 p.m.

🍫 Thursday: 11:00 - 7:00 p.m.

🍫 Friday: 11:00 - 7:00 p.m.

🍫 Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

🍫 Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

vestachocolate via Instagram vestachocolate via Instagram

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The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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