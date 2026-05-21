Two New Jersey ice cream shops are among the best in the nation

With the recent heat wave in New Jersey, it’s almost been hard not to think about ice cream.

Seriously, is there anything better than going to your favorite ice cream shop on a warm day?

The sweet treat has certainly been top of mind for the experts at USA Today, as they’re looking for the favorite places in the nation to indulge in the frozen dessert.

Some of the best ice cream in the U.S. is in New Jersey

Here’s the scoop: two ice cream shops from the Garden State are in the running to be named the greatest in the U.S., and you can help them make it in USA Today’s 10Best.

Nominated by a panel of experts, spots across the country were chosen for their use of quality, fresh ingredients (in some instances, sourced right from their own farms), and creative takes on the summer staple.

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These NJ ice cream shops lick the competition

The first of the two NJ spots is Cookman Creamery in Asbury Park, NJ.

The family-owned creamery “offers a wide range of handcrafted treats, from fruit-forward sorbets to decadent dairy scoops and inventive vegan creations,” according to USA Today.

Cookman Creamery is known for its unique flavors, thoughtful ingredients, and welcoming neighborhood spirit.

They are located at 711 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park, NJ, open Sunday through Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

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The second Garden State shop in the running is Owowcow Creamery.

With locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Owowcow creates its ice cream base from scratch, and uses “local roasted produce, organic extracts, hand-baked inclusions, and top-quality cocoa” to create its flavors.

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You can vote for your favorite spot once per day until polls close on Monday, June 8, 2026 at 12 noon.

Cast your vote here.

The 10 winning shops, as determined by the voters, will be announced by USA Today on Wednesday, June 17.

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Click the link in each parade listed for additional information.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

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(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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