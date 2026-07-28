💲 More NJ businesses added to The WALL in July

💲 New businesses owe more than $2 million combined

💲 Nearly 400 employers on the list

TRENTON — The list of New Jersey businesses that owe money to workers or the state continues to grow.

Eighteen new businesses have been added to The WALL this month, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The WALL is part of NJDOL's Workplace Accountability in Labor List, an online portal that names businesses with outstanding liabilities resulting from violations of the state's wage, benefit or tax laws. The list was created to combat worker misclassification and exploitation.

The NJDOL said The WALL is a "powerful enforcement tool that enables the department to publicly name companies that shortchange their workers and skip required contributions to programs such as unemployment insurance and workers' compensation."

The 18 businesses added in July owe more than $2 million combined, according to the NJDOL.

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Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash a note that says pay debt next to a pen and glasses

Over $1 million recovered since launch

Launched in September 2023 with 36 businesses named, The WALL now includes 389 employers owing a total of $36 million. The list of businesses varies and includes industries from construction, food and hospitality services, health care and manufacturing. Two of the companies on The WALL owe more than $800,000 each in outstanding liabilities.

The list is updated monthly.

In the nearly three years since The WALL has been active, the NJDOL said it has recovered nearly $1 million in outstanding liabilities.

"Behind every dollar recovered is a worker denied wages and state programs shortchanged on contributions," said Acting Labor Commissioner Kevin D. Jarvis. "This million-dollar milestone means money back to deserving workers and stronger safety nets for all New Jerseyans."

According to the NJDOL, businesses receive written warnings that their names will appear on the list if unpaid liabilities aren't paid in full by a specific deadline. The NJDOL said businesses can challenge being placed on The WALL.

Businesses remain on The WALL until their liabilities are paid in full.

To see a full list of employers on The WALL, click here.

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