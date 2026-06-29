Sugar is one of the sneakiest threats to our health.

It fuels inflammation, spikes blood sugar, and raises risks for diabetes, heart disease, weight gain, and even contributes to cancer progression, called the Warburg Effect, showing cancer cells thrive on glucose.

Quitting or sharply cutting added sugar can deliver real benefits: steadier energy without crashes, easier weight management, better insulin sensitivity, clearer skin, lower triglycerides, reduced heart disease risk, and fewer cravings over time.

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Why Japanese whiskey is worth a look if you're cutting sugar

For New Jersey whiskey lovers who’ve long enjoyed bourbon and our conversation on the airwaves and at home, there’s good news.

Enter sugar-free Japanese whiskey as a sophisticated alternative.

Japanese whiskies are often smoother, more refined, and less overtly sweet than bourbon, thanks to production methods inspired by Scotch (using malted grains, diverse barrels like Mizunara oak, and careful blending).

They deliver complex flavors; floral, smoky, fruity, or earthy, without the sugary aftertaste many associate with bourbon.

Photo by Joost Crop on Unsplash Photo by Joost Crop on Unsplash

A smarter pour without giving up great flavor

Switching to a high-quality Japanese whiskey like those from Suntory or Nikka lets you enjoy a satisfying pour that aligns with your health goals.

No sugar spike, just pure whiskey enjoyment. Your long-term health (and taste buds) will thank you.

Next time you're reaching for a pour, consider going Japanese, delicious, complex and fully aligned with kicking sugar to the curb.

Cheers to smarter sipping.

LOOK: The Best Car Ads of the 1970s in One Nostalgic Gallery From the Pinto to the Civic, get ready to relive the days of manual windows and two-door wagons as we flip through some of the most iconic car print ads from 1970s magazines. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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