Are we getting enough sleep here in New Jersey?

We certainly have a lot going on. Between working one or even two jobs, getting stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic each day, taking care of family responsibilities, and just trying to fit everything into an already busy schedule, actually getting a good night's rest can feel nearly impossible.

Get our free mobile app

Are you tossing and turning or staying up late because there aren't enough hours in the day to get everything done? I'm often up thinking about all the things I have to do the next day.

The CDC, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, and the National Sleep Foundation all recommend that we get at least 7 hours of sleep each night to support good physical and mental health, but is that possible in New Jersey? And what age group has the worst sleep quality?

How Much Sleep Are We Actually Getting Each Night?

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

Read More: The sentimental items NJ drivers say help them feel safer behind the wheel

According to new research from Bear Mattress, it's Gen X. Why? Well, because many are balancing careers, raising children, and helping care for their parents.

Here in New Jersey, sleep quality ranks about average compared to other parts of the country. However, the study found that 53% of respondents reported getting fewer than 7 hours of sleep per night, which falls short of the recommended amount.

So, who gets the best night's sleep? Here are the top 10 states and the 10 states where residents struggle to get good-quality rest.

Ten Best Sleeping States

1. Nevada

2. Indiana

3. Vermont

4. California

5. South Dakota

6. New Mexico

7. Minnesota

8. Nebraska

9. Maryland

10. Alaska

Ten Worst Sleeping States

1. Oklahoma

2. Idaho

3. Wyoming

4. Arkansas

5. Wisconsin

6. Kentucky

7. Tennessee

8. Colorado

9. West Virginia

10. Kansas

For many, it's very hard making sleep a top priority, but even 15 or 20 minutes more can really make a difference.

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson