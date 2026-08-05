Are we getting enough sleep here in New Jersey?
We certainly have a lot going on. Between working one or even two jobs, getting stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic each day, taking care of family responsibilities, and just trying to fit everything into an already busy schedule, actually getting a good night's rest can feel nearly impossible.
Are you tossing and turning or staying up late because there aren't enough hours in the day to get everything done? I'm often up thinking about all the things I have to do the next day.
The CDC, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, and the National Sleep Foundation all recommend that we get at least 7 hours of sleep each night to support good physical and mental health, but is that possible in New Jersey? And what age group has the worst sleep quality?
How Much Sleep Are We Actually Getting Each Night?
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According to new research from Bear Mattress, it's Gen X. Why? Well, because many are balancing careers, raising children, and helping care for their parents.
Here in New Jersey, sleep quality ranks about average compared to other parts of the country. However, the study found that 53% of respondents reported getting fewer than 7 hours of sleep per night, which falls short of the recommended amount.
So, who gets the best night's sleep? Here are the top 10 states and the 10 states where residents struggle to get good-quality rest.
Ten Best Sleeping States
1. Nevada
2. Indiana
3. Vermont
4. California
5. South Dakota
6. New Mexico
7. Minnesota
8. Nebraska
9. Maryland
10. Alaska
Ten Worst Sleeping States
1. Oklahoma
2. Idaho
3. Wyoming
4. Arkansas
5. Wisconsin
6. Kentucky
7. Tennessee
8. Colorado
9. West Virginia
10. Kansas
For many, it's very hard making sleep a top priority, but even 15 or 20 minutes more can really make a difference.
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