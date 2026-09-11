Fall is apple-picking season in New Jersey! It's a favorite fall tradition for so many, and New Jersey has plenty of amazing places to enjoy apples, cider, beautiful fall scenery, and all the fun things this time of year has to offer.

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Fall Tradition Returns To South Jersey

One event you won't want to miss is the 47th Annual Apple Festival in Medford, New Jersey! You can join in on the fun! A wonderful day celebrating the season, brought to you by the Medford Historical Society.

Indulge this fall! Apple pies, homemade breads, butter, ice cream, apple donuts, and delicious cider. And that's not all!

There will be more than 120 homemade crafters and food vendors, tours, wine tastings, and plenty of opportunities to shop, explore, and enjoy the beautiful area.

Medford's Apple Festival Date and Time

If you've never been to Medford, it's a great way to discover this South Jersey town and experience this fun fall tradition.

So come hungry, ready to shop and celebrate fall in Medford, Saturday, October 10th from 9 am to 4 pm at Kirby’s Mill, located at 275 Church Road.



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Read More: The Red Bank Mac & Cheese Festival is back with a whole lot of deliciousness

There are so many exciting things to do in New Jersey this time of year, and the 47th Annual Apple Festival is definitely one of them. Being outside, enjoying the crisp fall weather, listening to some music, and celebrating the season.

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