Teachers, firefighters, police officers, and EMS workers just got a small but genuine thank-you.

QuickChek announced this week that it's offering free coffee to educators and first responders every Monday through October 26.

The program is part of what QuickChek is calling its Community Champions initiative, a recurring effort to recognize the people who show up for their communities in ways that often go unpaid and unnoticed.

The offer covers any-size self-serve hot or iced coffee.

That includes seasonal picks too. Colombian Roast, Pumpkin Spice Coffee, and Witches Brew are all part of the deal, so you're not limited to a small plain cup while everyone else gets the good stuff.

How to actually get it

Just show a professional ID or badge at checkout with a cashier.

No QC Rewards membership required, no app download necessary, no fine print to dig through.

There's also a bonus day built in outside the regular Monday schedule: free coffee for eligible educators and first responders this today September 11.

(quickchek.com) (quickchek.com)

The dates to know

Free coffee Mondays run:

September 14

September 21

September 28

October 5

October 12

October 19

October 26

That's seven separate Mondays stretching all the way into late October, giving this a real shelf life rather than a one-day promotion that's easy to miss.

"Educators and first responders show up for their neighbors in countless ways," said Amanda Shymanski, QuickChek's director of marketing. "We hope a free cup of coffee makes their Monday a little brighter and reminds them how much their service is appreciated."

Local QuickChek teams are also taking it a step further

Some locations are planning direct coffee deliveries and visits to nearby schools, police and fire departments, sheriff's offices, and EMS organizations throughout the promotion, meaning some of you might see your local QuickChek crew show up in person before the fall is over.

You can find a location near you at QuickChek.com, or through the QuickChek app on Apple or Android, which also lets you join QC Rewards, order ahead, and pick up in-store without waiting in line.