⚠️ Kings Food Markets plans to close stores in Hillsdale and White House Station.

➡️ Dr. Praeger's will cut 168 jobs and move production from Elmwood Park to Kentucky.

🔴 Novo Nordisk ended September announcing over 100 layoffs out of Plainsboro.

Just days into October, a few New Jersey employers have announced layoffs within the state and they involve two grocery stores being closed by year’s end.

Two NJ Kings Food Markets stores are closing by the end of 2026 (Google Maps) NJ layoffs

Two Kings Food Markets stores are closing

Acme Markets owns Kings Food Markets and has announced plans to close its stores in Hillsdale and the White House Station area of Readington, no later than Jan. 2, 2027.

In its NJ WARN notice, the company announced 122 layoffs, but does hope to place at least some of those workers within remaining locations.

“Our goal is to place as many associates as possible in other stores. Our Human Resources and Labor Relations Teams will be working diligently with each affected associate and his or her labor union to find other work, wherever possible, that is consistent with the applicable law or labor agreement,” Acme Markets spokesperson Dana Ward said to New Jersey 101.5.

After the closures, there will be 14 Kings Foods Markets in New Jersey.

Oct NJ layoffs - Dr Praegers Sensible Foods Dr.. Praeger's Sensible Foods

Dr. Praeger's is leaving its Elmwood Park manufacturing facility

Another October announcement involves a company closing its founding headquarters and moving out of state.

Vegetarian and vegan frozen food supplier, Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods first opened in Elmwood Park in 1994, the vision of two practicing cardiac surgeons.

In January 2021, private equity firm Vestar Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in the company.

Now, Dr. Praeger's is laying off 168 employees.

“Today, we informed employees of our decision to permanently close our Elmwood Park, New Jersey manufacturing facility, and transition production to a new facility in Kentucky operated by a trusted manufacturing partner,” a spokesperson for Dr. Praeger’s said in response to a Friday request from NJ 101.5.

“Employees remaining with the company will transition to a new Corporate Office in the Elmwood Park area early in 2027,” the statement added, acknowledging the "difficult news."

Novo Nordisk Plainsboro NJ (Google Maps) Novo Nordisk and NJ layoffs OCT

Novo Nordisk also announced New Jersey layoffs

It was also a busy end to September, as Novo Nordisk announced 108 layoffs in effect by the end of December.

The cuts come nearly a year after the drug maker quietly axed hundreds of jobs in New Jersey, as part of a cost-cutting restructuring.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By early October, the total was well above 13,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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