NJ layoffs announced by Dr. Praeger’s, King’s Food Markets and Novo Nordisk
⚠️ Kings Food Markets plans to close stores in Hillsdale and White House Station.
➡️ Dr. Praeger's will cut 168 jobs and move production from Elmwood Park to Kentucky.
🔴 Novo Nordisk ended September announcing over 100 layoffs out of Plainsboro.
Just days into October, a few New Jersey employers have announced layoffs within the state and they involve two grocery stores being closed by year’s end.
Two Kings Food Markets stores are closing
Acme Markets owns Kings Food Markets and has announced plans to close its stores in Hillsdale and the White House Station area of Readington, no later than Jan. 2, 2027.
In its NJ WARN notice, the company announced 122 layoffs, but does hope to place at least some of those workers within remaining locations.
“Our goal is to place as many associates as possible in other stores. Our Human Resources and Labor Relations Teams will be working diligently with each affected associate and his or her labor union to find other work, wherever possible, that is consistent with the applicable law or labor agreement,” Acme Markets spokesperson Dana Ward said to New Jersey 101.5.
After the closures, there will be 14 Kings Foods Markets in New Jersey.
Dr. Praeger's is leaving its Elmwood Park manufacturing facility
Another October announcement involves a company closing its founding headquarters and moving out of state.
Vegetarian and vegan frozen food supplier, Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods first opened in Elmwood Park in 1994, the vision of two practicing cardiac surgeons.
In January 2021, private equity firm Vestar Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in the company.
Now, Dr. Praeger's is laying off 168 employees.
“Today, we informed employees of our decision to permanently close our Elmwood Park, New Jersey manufacturing facility, and transition production to a new facility in Kentucky operated by a trusted manufacturing partner,” a spokesperson for Dr. Praeger’s said in response to a Friday request from NJ 101.5.
“Employees remaining with the company will transition to a new Corporate Office in the Elmwood Park area early in 2027,” the statement added, acknowledging the "difficult news."
Novo Nordisk also announced New Jersey layoffs
It was also a busy end to September, as Novo Nordisk announced 108 layoffs in effect by the end of December.
The cuts come nearly a year after the drug maker quietly axed hundreds of jobs in New Jersey, as part of a cost-cutting restructuring.
Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt