💼 Novo Nordisk cuts 800+ jobs in Plainsboro amid a global restructuring effort.

⚠️ New Jersey sees wave of layoffs from major employers, including hospitals and hotels.

📉 The job losses add to growing concern over corporate downsizing across the state.

PLAINSBORO — Novo Nordisk has quietly laid off more than 800 employees based out of its U.S. headquarters in New Jersey.

As of Oct. 8, the pharmaceutical company had listed 265 layoffs based in Plainsboro, effective by the end of the year.

Those layoffs were part of 9,000 jobs cut under a new restructuring effort, announced in September by Novo Nordisk’s new chief executive officer.

Novo Nordisk Plainsboro NJ

Major pharmaceutical layoffs hit New Jersey as part of global cuts

By Thursday, that number had tripled, with 811 cuts listed with New Jersey’s labor department, through the federal "Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act."

A request for comment from Novo Nordisk U.S. was not immediately answered on Thursday.

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Health care and hospitality industries also face deep job losses

Other notable New Jersey layoffs announced this month include Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Hospital, where 108 employees were being cut, effective in January 2026.

The cuts were part of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health laying off 1% of its workforce due to struggling financial performance, Healthcare Finance News reported.

Another 167 layoffs were announced within the past few weeks by The Park Hotel at Meadowlands.

The East Rutherford property, not far from Route 3 and the New Jersey Turnpike, said the cuts would be effective between November and December.

GAF in Parsippany

In Morris County, GAF Materials announced 106 layoffs out of its Parsippany facility, effective in January 2026.

GAF has been the largest roofing manufacturer in North America. In June, the company announced a new CEO taking over in 2026.

Last month, GAF announced a new business unit to combine parts of the roofing supply chain.

