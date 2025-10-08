⚠️ More than 2,400 layoffs hit New Jersey in just over a month

Anyone hoping that the biggest upheavals for New Jersey unemployment were done for the year, might not be ready for some recent layoffs.

Between all of September and the first week of October, New Jersey saw 2,422 new layoffs announced, through the state “Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.”

Sports Illustrated Arena in Harrison (Google Maps) Sports Illustrated Arena in Harrison (Google Maps) loading...

Nearly 500 jobs cut, as arena concessions change hands

The biggest single announcement came at the pro soccer arena in Hudson County, in Harrison.

What was Red Bull Arena, now Sports Illustrated Arena, had its concessions run by Harrison Sportservice since 2012 until now.

In October, the company announced 467 lay offs, effective January 2026.

Delaware North Sportservice, which operated Harrison Sportservice, was wrapping its years-long run at the arena, according to a social media post.

A Red Bull soccer fan posted a video to Instagram, ordering his favorite chicken tenders for a final time. He added that Levy Restaurants would take over concessions next year.

A message to Levy Restaurants was not immediately answered, as to whether previous employees face a streamlined chance to return to work at the arena.

NJ layoffs late Sept early Oct 2025 Novo Nordisk announces cuts in Plainsboro (Novonordiskus.com) loading...

Novo Nordisk cuts 265 jobs in Plainsboro after global downsizing

In September, there were also two big rounds of layoffs announced in the pharmaceutical industry.

Novo Nordisk U.S. is headquartered in Plainsboro, with more than 10,000 employees at 12 locations nationwide.

Shortly after a global announcement of "transformation" through downsizing, the company announced 265 layoffs based in Plainsboro, effective by the end of the year.

Bristol Myers Squibb sign in NJ (Google Maps) Bristol Myers Squibb sign in NJ (Google Maps) loading...

Bristol Myers Squibb layoffs continue: 1,156 jobs lost in 2025 alone

There was also a September announcement from Bristol Myers Squibb.

The company’s Mercer County campus in Lawrence has been hemorrhaging jobs in the past couple of years.

Latest announcement of 282 layoffs, based in Lawrence on a rolling basis through March 2026, was the fifth such round this year.

Bristol Myers Squibb in New Jersey has announced a total of 1,156 layoffs, so far, since January.

These latest rounds, including others below, have brought announced layoffs in New Jersey above the 11,000 mark for the year as of Oct. 8.

