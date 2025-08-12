TRENTON – State officials have temporarily suspended the license of a Mercer County nurse accused of groping several patients at an area hospital.

Andre Maureece Angus, a registered nurse who worked at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, was arrested in December.

He was charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, involving three separate incidents of alleged sexual contact between September 2023 and March 2024.

Angus allegedly groped or inappropriately touched the genital area of three male patients under his care, state prosecutors said.

He has been fired since sometime around his arrest.

"Patient safety is our top priority, and we are taking these distressing allegations very seriously," a Penn Medicine Princeton Health spokesperson said in a statement to New Jersey 101.5 in December.

Angus agreed to the temporary suspension of his nursing license pending the outcome of the criminal charges, in an interim consent order filed on July 28 with the state Board of Nursing.

Anyone who believes that they were treated inappropriately by Angus are encouraged to file an online complaint with the Board of Nursing.

“Patients being treated in a hospital trust that the individuals assigned to their care will treat them with dignity and respect, in accordance with medical ethics and professional standards,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said on Monday.

Under the order, Angus must immediately stop practicing or presenting himself as a registered nurse not just in New Jersey but also any other state under the Nurse Licensure Compact.

