A 39-year-old nurse from Mercer County has been accused of groping several patients at a Princeton hospital.

Multiple patients at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center had reported being inappropriately touched by a male nurse, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The Plainsboro Police Department and members of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims’ Unit identified Andre Angus, of Ewing, as the nurse in question.

On Dec.11, Angus was arrested and charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call Detective Haley Hlavka of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Special Victims Unit, at 732-745-3287 or Detective Dan Larocca of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799-2333.

