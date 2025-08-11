🚨 An Acura TSX sedan rear-ended a dump truck on Route 1

🚨 The dump truck was hauling a load of asphalt

🚨 Video shows the dump truck tipped over

PLAINSBORO — One man died in a crash involving a dump truck on Route 1 that closed the highway in both directions for over 12 hours on Friday.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said an Acura TSX sedan driven by Johnathan Martinez, 20, of the Somerset section of Franklin, crashed into the back of a dump truck carrying asphalt around 1 a.m. The impact caused the dump truck to cross into the left lane where it was struck by a Hyundai Genesis sedan.

Video of the crash shows the dump truck on its side.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was seriously injured and taken to Capital Health Medical Center in Trenton. The drivers of the truck and the Genesis sustained minor injuries. Their identities were not disclosed by Ciccone.

It was the 33rd fatal crash on a Middlesex County road and seventh on all of Route 1, according to State police records.

