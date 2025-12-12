🚨Parolee accused of armed road-rage confrontation with Tesla driver

🚨 Suspect linked to three Ewing armed robberies, including one involving a gunshot

🚨Tesla camera footage helps officers track down suspect

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A Newark man on parole went on a three-town crime spree Tuesday morning, police said. He was eventually arrested after brandishing a gun during a road rage incident, officials said.

South Brunswick police said Bilal Bellamy,35, first blocked a Tesla that had pulled over to the side of Catelli Road around 8:45 a.m. to allow Bellamy's Dodge Charger to pass. Bellamy stopped and rolled down the window before pointing a gun at the driver, who was able to get around Bellamy.

Minutes later, a similar incident involving a Charger was reported to South Brunswick police by the driver of a parked car. Then came a call from a driver on Mapleton Road just over the border in Plainsboro.

Investigators found that three armed robberies in Ewing included one in which a shot was fired.

He was charged with armed robbery and multiple weapons offenses.

Phillipsburg arrest and discovery of weapons, disguises

Bellamy was tracked to a home in Phillipsburg. The gun, a wig, mask, and a reflective vests were found inside the home, police said.

Police said they tied the evidence to three armed robberies in Ewing, including one in which the robber fired a gun.

The most useful piece of evidence was an image that came from Tesla's video system.

"Sergeant Mike Leung was able to use the Tesla video system to recover images of the suspect and vehicle," South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka Detective Colleen Murphy and Detective Matthew Hagood coordinated with the New Jersey State Police, Phillipsburg Police, and New Jersey State Parole to track the suspect quickly. Their efforts prevented this morning of crime from becoming much worse. This is outstanding police work.”

