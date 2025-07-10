🚨 Police act on tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

PRINCETON — A volunteer firefighter was found with materials portraying the sexual exploitation or abuse of children on his devices, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Princeton volunteer firefighter Austin Brock, 30, was charged after the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit followed up on a tip about an upload originating in Mercer County.

With the information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, investigators obtained a search warrant and found the material, according to Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey.

The complaint says he had fewer than 1,000 items in his possession.

He joined the department in October 2019, according to a Princeton Borough Council document.

Marbrey said Brock also works at Life Time Fitness in Plainsboro.

Brock is charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse material, second-degree possession with intent to distribute child sexual abuse material, and third-degree possession of sexual abuse material.

