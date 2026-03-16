🚨Dash cam shows a truck plowing through 50+ cones on Route 1

🚨The truck also side-swiped a police vehicle

🚨Police say the incident highlights the deadly risks of distracted driving

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A distracted truck driver plowed through more than 50 cones and side-swiped a police vehicle at a work zone on Route 1 north early Saturday morning.

Dash cam video posted by South Brunswick police shows the explosive impact of the truck against a detour sign near a parked police vehicle near College Road. The officer was left unscathed.

Plainsboro police did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request on Monday morning for more information about the truck driver, including whether he was charged with any offenses. They are leading the investigation because the incident started in the township.

NJ Move Over Law and distracted driving dangers

South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan said the crash serves as a reminder to pay attention while driving. Nationally, more than 3,200 people were killed by distracted driving in 2023.

New Jersey's Move Over Law also requires drivers to change lanes if it is safe or significantly slow down when approaching stationary authorized emergency vehicles, tow trucks, or highway maintenance vehicles displaying flashing, blinking, or alternating lights.

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