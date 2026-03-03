🚨A 77-year-old Metuchen woman was killed in a six-vehicle crash in Edison

EDISON — A freak six-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday afternoon left a woman dead and four vehicles damaged.

Edison Police Department Chief Thomas Bryan said the driver of a 2016 Buick Enclave driving east on New Durham Road around 2:45 p.m. may have suffered a medical event, causing her to accelerate, leave the road, and go airborne at a high rate of speed.

Video shows the SUV just after it landed on Talmadge Road and crashed into a tractor-trailer that was making a turn, becoming wedged under the empty trailer.

Four other vehicles damaged

The driver of the Buick, a 77-year-old Metuchen woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Bryan. The chief did not disclose her identity. He said the SUV suffered "catastrophic damage."

The impact of the crash pushed the tractor-trailer into four other vehicles. One of the drivers suffered minor head and leg injuries and was taken to JFK University Medical Center for treatment, Bryan said.

Bryan said the crash does not appear to be criminal in nature and does not expect any charges.

