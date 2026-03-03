‘Catastrophic damage’: Airborne SUV triggers six-vehicle wreck in Edison

‘Catastrophic damage’: Airborne SUV triggers six-vehicle wreck in Edison

Buick Enclave wedged under a trailer in Edison Mon., Mar. 2, 2026 (RLS Metro Breaking News)

🚨A 77-year-old Metuchen woman was killed in a six-vehicle crash in Edison

🚨Officials said her SUV went airborne, hit a turning tractor-trailer, and became wedged underneath

🚨 Four other vehicles were struck by the tractor-trailer

EDISON — A freak six-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday afternoon left a woman dead and four vehicles damaged.

Edison Police Department Chief Thomas Bryan said the driver of a 2016 Buick Enclave driving east on New Durham Road around 2:45 p.m. may have suffered a medical event, causing her to accelerate, leave the road, and go airborne at a high rate of speed.

Video shows the SUV just after it landed on Talmadge Road and crashed into a tractor-trailer that was making a turn, becoming wedged under the empty trailer.

ALSO READ: Teens swarm Hamilton trampoline park, Wawa

Four other vehicles damaged

The driver of the Buick, a 77-year-old Metuchen woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Bryan. The chief did not disclose her identity. He said the SUV suffered "catastrophic damage."

The impact of the crash pushed the tractor-trailer into four other vehicles. One of the drivers suffered minor head and leg injuries and was taken to JFK University Medical Center for treatment, Bryan said.

Bryan said the crash does not appear to be criminal in nature and does not expect any charges.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for March (in chronological order)

Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during March. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Edison, Metuchen, Middlesex County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM