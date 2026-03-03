🚨Two teens were taken into custody after a large disturbance at a trampoline park

🚨Video shows the crowd made its way to a Wawa before dispersing

🚨Hamilton police did not disclose if the gathering was in response to an online post

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Two teens were taken into custody following what police called a "sizable gathering" at two different locations in a Mercer County township Saturday night.

Hamilton police said a "large disturbance" was reported at the Sky Zone trampoline park on Quakerbridge Road with individuals who were "disorderly." Most followed police orders to disperse without incident.

A 13-year-old from Trenton and a 14-year-old from the Sicklerville section of Winslow Township were later released to the custody of their guardians, according to police.

Map shows locations of Sky Zone Trampoline Park and Wawa in Hamilton (Mercer) Map shows locations of Sky Zone Trampoline Park and Wawa in Hamilton (Mercer) (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Crowd estimated at 200 moves to Wawa

Mutual aid was requested, which brought in additional officers from neighboring Lawrence, Robbinsville, and Trenton, as well as State Police, “in the interest of maintaining public safety.”

Hamilton police did not disclose the crowd size, whether the gathering was in response to an online post, or if the teens were charged with a crime.

Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton, which was first to report on the incident, estimated the crowd size was around 200 people. The crowd moved to a Wawa store just over a mile away, where fights broke out in the crowd, according to Peterson's. The store closed for a time, a customer told Peterson's.

Hamilton police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 609-581-4000.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom