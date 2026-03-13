🔴 A man charged with attempted homicide was arrested after a violent roadside attack in Hopewell Township.

🔴 Nahuan Tejada was found in the woods near the Raritan River in New Brunswick.

🔴 The arrest was over 20 miles away, and weeks after the stabbing, police said.

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — A man charged with a roadside stabbing in Mercer County last month has been found in the woods miles away.

On Thursday, Nahuan Tejada, 39, was arrested in the woods near the Raritan River in New Brunswick. The arrest was around 25 miles from where the stabbing took place in Hopewell Township, according to the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Tejada is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault by auto, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He's being held at the Mercer County jail.

“Our task force members moved fast to locate and bring Tejada into custody before he could harm anyone else. Let this serve as a reminder that if you commit this kind of violence in our communities, we will find you," said Nicholas Ricigliano, acting U.S. marshal for the District of New Jersey.

Hopewell Township police vehicle (Hopewell Township NJ Police via Facebook) Hopewell Township police vehicle (Hopewell Township NJ Police via Facebook) loading...

Roadside stabbing on Bear Tavern Road sparked manhunt

Hopewell Township police said a warrant for Tejada's arrest was issued on Feb. 25, the same day as the stabbing on Bear Tavern Road. It's unclear where Tejada is from, but Lt. Joseph Maccaquano said he was not a Hopewell resident.

Officers responding to a call found a male victim on the side of the road shortly after noon. The caller said that two men were involved in a fight that involved an edged weapon.

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Police said the victim was hospitalized, and Tejada fled toward New Brunswick. Investigators didn't say how they tracked him to the city more than two dozen miles away and found him in the woods. The investigation involved Hopewell Township police, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, and U.S. Marshals.

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