🚨 Camden County man convicted of attempted murder and kidnapping after brutal 2024 shooting

🚨 Victim escaped moving car, was shot multiple times and forced back inside

⚖️ Defendant now faces mandatory life sentence under NJ persistent offender law

A Camden County man faces life in prison after being convicted of kidnapping and trying to kill his girlfriend over a year ago.

On March 13, Akeem Morton, of Lindenwold, was found guilty of first-degree counts of attempted murder and kidnapping for a violent 2024 shooting in Gibbsboro.

The 33-year-old Morton was also convicted of the following:

▪️second-degree aggravated assault

▪️second-degree certain persons not to have weapons

▪️second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

▪️second-degree unlawful possession of weapons

▪️third-degree witness tampering

▪️fourth-degree aggravated assault

The verdict on eight counts was delivered after a two-week trial in Camden County Superior Court.

Read More: NJ man gets 28 years for killing girlfriend after proposal

NJ man convicted of kidnapping and attempted murder Shooting in Gibbsboro in 2024 (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Gibbsboro shooting details: Victim escapes moving car

On Dec. 15, 2024, Gibbsboro Police responded to the intersection of Clementon Road and Haddon Avenue for a reported shooting.

A 911 caller said they heard three shots and saw a woman sitting on a curb, before a man later identified as Morton got out of a dark colored SUV and took off with the victim in the vehicle, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Officers found blood and multiple shell casings on the ground. Police in neighboring Stratford were then notified that the victim had been brought to Jefferson Hospital, suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Detectives found that Morton had picked up his girlfriend from work during her lunch break, the affidavit said.

The woman, whose identity is protected under privacy laws, told officers they were arguing in the SUV when he drove off, without letting her out.

The victim eventually escaped by jumping from the vehicle. Morton then shot her and lifted her back into the SUV — before then driving her to the hospital.

Life sentence possible under NJ persistent offender law

Morton was taken into custody at the hospital and later held at the county jail.

He faces a mandatory life sentence under the state’s persistent offender statute, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

Morton has several previous convictions for drug possession, based on online court records.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman