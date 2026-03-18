🚨 A Traffic stop in Gloucester Township spirals into violence

🚨 Suspect allegedly attacks two officers, forcing a physical takedown

🚨 Man now faces multiple charges

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A traffic stop turned violent when the driver fought with two police officers as they tried to take him into custody.

Gloucester Township police officers pulled over a vehicle on Oak Avenue near Black Horse Pike around 9:15 a.m. in the Blackwood section.

When driver Tyrie E. Person was told there was a warrant for his arrest, he became agitated, refused to get out of his vehicle and made threats of violence against the officers, police said.

Map shows location of Black Horse Pike and Oak Ave in Gloucester Township Map shows location of Black Horse Pike and Oak Ave in Gloucester Township (Google Maps/Camva loading...

Suspect attacks officers during arrest

Police said Person suddenly decided to get out and took a "fighting stance" with the officers and attacked them for several minutes before they brought him to the ground. Person continued to make threats once he was in custody, police said.

The officers were injured during their fight but declined treatment.

Person was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, resisting arrest with violence, terroristic threats and obstruction. He is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

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