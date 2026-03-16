🚨NJ-born domestic violence advocate was found stabbed to death in her NC home

🚨Her husband was charged with murder

🚨Family said she was a 'pillar of hope' in the community

A domestic violence advocate from New Jersey was killed at the hands of her husband, authorities in North Carolina say.

Monica Muna Kazan-Scheck, 62, was found stabbed to death inside her home in the Fairfield Harbour, North Carolina community on Feb. 24.

Nizam Mohammed Hajjeh, 60, was charged with murder and is being held at the Craven County Confinement Facility, the Craven County, North Carolina Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office did not disclose further details.

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Nizam Mohammed Hajjeh Nizam Mohammed Hajjeh (Craven County Sheriff) loading...

GoFundMe launched to return her to New Jersey

Kazan was born in Paterson and grew up in Prospect Park and Hawthorne. She moved to North Carolina in 2005, where she was executive director of Promise Place, a nationally accredited nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

"She was the victim of domestic violence and the person she let into her life tragically ended hers," her nephew Ezekiel Somma wrote on a GoFundMe campaign, describing her as a "pillar of hope" in the community. "We choose to remember her not for the way she left this world, but for the powerful and positive impact she made while she was here."

Donations to the campaign are going towards returning her body to New Jersey and expenses associated with her death.

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