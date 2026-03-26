🚨 Daycare worker in Bergen County accused of injuring a child

👶 Victim suffered “significant bodily injury,” prosecutors say

⚖️ Suspect charged, released pending further court action

A daycare worker in Bergen County has been accused of violently hurting a child under her supervision.

Seunghee Nam of Englewood, was arrested on Monday after an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Palisades Park Police.

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On Sunday, state child protection officials contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit about the accused assault of a juvenile at a daycare in Palisades Park.

Investigators said that 45-year-old Nam, a teacher at the center, hurt the child on Thursday, March 12, causing the victim “significant bodily injury.”

Police did not share any further details on the nature of the injury or age of the child.

They also did not disclose specifically where Nam worked.

Suspect released as case moves forward

Nam, a South Korean national, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree aggravated assault.

She was taken to Bergen County Jail and made a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.

Nam was then released, pending further court action.

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