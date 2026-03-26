⚖️ Essex County man found guilty in 2018 Montclair murder

🎓 Victim was a Kean University honors student with teaching dreams

⏳ Family waited nearly 8 years for justice; sentencing set for June

A 29-year-old Essex County man has been found guilty in the Montclair murder of his ex-girlfriend nearly eight years ago.

Ahigjah Broomes, of Orange, was convicted of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, in the violent stabbing death of Akirah Townes.

Victim was Kean University honors student with bright future

The 20-year-old victim was an honors student at Kean University, who had ended the relationship four months earlier.

Townes, also of Orange, would have received her undergraduate degree that summer and was planning to become a special education teacher, her family told Montclair Local.

An Essex County jury returned its verdict on Monday, following a six-day trial.

Essex County courtroom (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Essex County courtroom (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Prosecutors say attack followed stalking before violent stabbing

Prosecutors said that early the morning of April 27, 2018, Broomes stalked Townes to a location along Bloomfield Avenue, where the victim was with friends preparing to leave for a trip to Virginia Beach.

Broomes attacked and stabbed Townes repeatedly, even as she tried to escape and friends tried to help. He ran from the scene but later surrendered to police. Townes died shortly after.

Read More: NJ man admits to killing girlfriend in domestic violence shooting

Akirah Townes was killed in 2024 months before she could graduate from Kean University Akirah Townes was killed months before she could graduate from Kean University (akirah townes via Facebook) loading...

Family waited nearly eight years for justice

Broomes faces 30 years to life in state prison, when sentenced on June 29.

“The Townes family has waited eight long years for justice for Akirah, this verdict delivers that justice. We hope it provides the family with some measure of closure” Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Simonetti said in a written statement.

“We thank the jury for ensuring justice was served. While no verdict can bring Akirah back, this decision holds the defendant fully accountable for this abhorrent act of domestic violence,” Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Laprade said in the same joint release.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom