A 53-year-old Atlantic County man with a lengthy criminal past has admitted to killing his girlfriend in a domestic violence shooting over two years ago.

On Feb. 11, Kevin Dorsey, of Egg Harbor Township, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and certain persons not to possess a handgun in the death of Charlena Burnett.

Under a plea deal, he would face a recommended sentence of 20 years in state prison. He would have to serve 17 before being eligible for parole.

Dorsey admitted that on Oct. 26, 2023, he fired a gun five times into a bedroom closet in his Egg Harbor Township residence. Burnett was inside the closet and was killed, police said.

Victim remembered as devoted mother and grandmother

The 44-year-old victim was mourned as a beloved mother and grandmother.

“Charlena embodied the positive traits of selflessness, love, humor, resilience, strength, helpfulness and being genuine,” according to an online obituary, which also remembered her devotion to her grandson and her love of Wawa cappuccinos, cooking, and taking care of the family.

“Our mother was beautiful, inside and out, we could go to her with anything and she would never judge, just offer her love, guidance, and support,” Burnett’s daughters also said, in a GoFundMe campaign that helped raise some money for her funeral expenses.



Dorsey admitted to being banned from owning a firearm due to his prior convictions.

His criminal history dates back to the 1990s, with about a dozen convictions, some for drug offenses.

At a hearing after his arrest, Atlantic County Superior Judge Patricia Wild also made note of Dorsey’s domestic violence history, in which restraining orders involved four different women, Breaking AC previously reported.

Dorsey now remained at the Atlantic County Jail, pending his sentencing on March 18.

