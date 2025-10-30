🔺 1 in 3 individuals will experience domestic violence, says 180 Turning Lives Around CEO

As domestic violence awareness month wraps for 2025, one of New Jersey’s leading non-profits for survivors stresses that it remains a year-round, urgent issue.

“Domestic violence does not discriminate — one in three individuals will be a survivor of domestic violence in their lifetime” 180 Turning Lives Around CEO Liz Graham said in an interview with New Jersey 101.5.

There have been a handful of recent, higher-profile cases in the state in which domestic violence has ended in homicide — in some cases, more than one life taken in a moment, shattering the lives of many others.

It has left even those who have not suffered a personal loss wondering what resources are already available for domestic violence survivors, as a starting point.

How NJ's family justice centers are helping survivors

As of 2025, New Jersey has five family justice centers - each affiliated with a county superior court.

“I personally believe it should be a standard in each and every county,” Graham said.

Family justice centers are a federal model - launched over 20 years ago, under President George W. Bush - to provide a “one stop” place for family violence survivors.

So far this year, the dedicated staff from 180 Turning Lives Around and the Monmouth County family justice center in Freehold Borough have helped domestic violence survivors secure 140 final restraining orders.

Graham said that is a big number.

“It is not an easy task, because we certainly have the burden being on the survivor. It is a civil matter, it’s not criminal court. So it really is up to the survivor to make sure that they are telling their story - and that can be so incredibly hard,” Graham said.

Read More: Victims of NJ double killing slam police conduct in Franklin Township

Monmouth County Superior Court

A survivor’s voice: “It is never the survivor’s fault”️

She said she is a survivor herself, and used the court services at 180 Turning Lives Around when she was a young woman in a dangerous relationship, 25 years ago.

“Domestic violence is never the survivor’s fault, never” Graham also said, adding that it is important to keep trying to reduce the stigma and the misconceptions around these situations.

“You can’t fix it for anyone, but if you can know where they should turn and be able to give them a resource that is trusted that can make all the difference,” Graham said.

