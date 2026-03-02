If you’re in the Mercer County area and you have a sweet tooth, you’re going to want to hear about this place that is sure to satisfy your cravings.

A new dessert destination just had its grand opening in February, and is now serving gourmet cookies to the Garden State.

Cookie Head now open in Hamilton, NJ

Formerly Blueprint Cookies, Cookie Head offers indulgent cookies (with each month having different ‘featured’ cookies), milkshakes, soft-serve ice cream, and coffee.

Gluten-free and vegan options are available.

They pride themselves on being “built for people who love flavor, variety, and the excitement of not knowing exactly what they’re going to order, until they see the menu.”

According to the shop’s social media pages, after their ribbon-cutting ceremony, the first few weeks in business were filled with lines going around the corner, sell-outs, new faces, and familiar people coming back for more.

Sounds like a pretty sweet start to me!

Cookie Head is now open at 199-1 Sloan Ave in Hamilton, NJ.

As of posting this, the store hours are:

🍪 Monday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

🍪 Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

🍪 Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

🍪 Thursday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

🍪 Friday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

🍪 Saturday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

🍪 Sunday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This is their first time opening a spot in New Jersey; here’s hoping for many more. They also have locations in Philadelphia and Richboro, Pennsylvania.

Stop in to try their tasty treats. You can see what they’re currently offering here.

