HAMILTON (Mercer) — The parents of a toddler found wandering alone along a street in Mercer County have been found, but a police investigation continues.

On Tuesday, January 13, just before 4 p.m., Hamilton Township, Mercer County police officers were sent to the 1300 block of Nottingham Way on a report of a found juvenile.

A driver saw the two-year-old boy wearing a blue pajama shirt and gray pajama pants walking on the street unsupervised, police said.

A toddler was found walking alone on a street in Hamilton, Mercer County

Good Samaritan steps in after spotting the unsupervised child

Concerned for the child's safety, the passerby stopped, put the little boy in their car, and called the police.

At the time, police could not locate the child’s parents, nor were they able to identify him.

Police seek information as Mercer County investigation continues

The child was taken to a local hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

His family was eventually located, but the investigation remains ongoing, police said in a released statement.

Hamilton police issued a plea for anyone who could identify the child or have any information regarding the incident to contact the Hamilton Police Special Investigations Unit.

