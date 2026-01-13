🍪 Girl Scout cookie season returns across New Jersey

🎶 Denville student turns pop parodies into viral cookie pitches

⭐ She's looking to top last year's cookie box sales with your help

DENVILLE — Girl Scout cookie season has officially kicked off.

Time to stock up on those Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, and even the newest cookie this year — Exploremores, a rocky-road-inspired sandwich cookie with chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond-flavored crème filling.

But, whatever cookie you buy, consider purchasing a few boxes from a 10-year-old New Jersey girl who has taken cookie sales to the next level.

Denville Girl Scout creates viral music videos to boost cookie sales

Fifth-grader Lily Testa, a Denville Girl Scout, has created a brand-new music video, “Pantry’s Empty (Buy Buy Buy),” a whimsical play off NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.”

This is the fourth year in a row Lily has filmed a music video to drum up cookie sales on social media, her dad, Andrew Testa, said.

From Taylor Swift to NSYNC, cookie parodies become yearly tradition

Last year, she made the video, “Never Gonna Give Them (Cookies) Up," a Rick Astley classic, which generated headlines.

“Cookies, Cookies,” to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” was the 2024 video.

"Cookie Hero,” a nod to Taylor Swift’s “Antihero” kicked off the annual video extravaganza in 2023 when Lily was only 6 years old.

It has become a yearly tradition for Lily and her dad that they have used as a fun way to bond and spend time together.

A Denville Girl Scout has found a super creative way to sell the iconic cookies (Andrew Testa) A Denville Girl Scout has found a super creative way to sell the iconic cookies (Andrew Testa) loading...

“This was actually an idea I came up with when Lily was in first grade. I noticed that most people were just posting cookie links on Facebook, and I thought it would be fun to find a way for her to stand out and do something creative together,” Testa told NJ 101.5.

“Once we made the first video and saw how much fun she had, it quickly became a tradition we both look forward to every year,” he added.

Family affair helps young scout shatter cookie goals

This year, Lily’s brother got involved, and Dad says he does a great 6-7.

A Denville Girl Scout has found a super creative way to sell the iconic cookies (Andrew Testa) A Denville Girl Scout has found a super creative way to sell the iconic cookies (Andrew Testa) loading...

The “Pantry’s Empty (Buy Buy Buy),” video was filmed in Hatillo, Puerto Rico after a travel delay, Testa explained.

Last year, Lily set a goal of 500 boxes of cookies sold because selling 500 earned two tickets to see Aladdin on Broadway.

A Denville Girl Scout has found a super creative way to sell the iconic cookies (Andrew Testa) A Denville Girl Scout has found a super creative way to sell the iconic cookies (Andrew Testa) loading...

“She worked really hard and ended up selling just over 500 boxes (509 to be exact), and she chose to take me with her. It was an unforgettable experience for both of us,” Testa said.

This year, Lily is aiming even higher with a goal of 550 cookie boxes sold.

When the little girl is not making music videos for cookie sales, or partaking in other Girl Scout activities, her dad said she likes to draw, paint, do art projects, crochet, and listen to music.

To buy cookies from Lily, click here.

