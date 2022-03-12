Denville, NJ restaurant makes list of most stunning in America

If you get upset every time New Jersey gets snubbed on a national list, we have some good news for you. A New Jersey restaurant made the list of the most stunning restaurants in America.

Photo by Zakaria Zayane on Unsplash Photo by Zakaria Zayane on Unsplash loading...

If you get upset when a Jersey Shore restaurant doesn't make a national list, we have some bad news for you. We didn't make the list. And before you say it, yes we should have.

But for the time being, let's just be happy for what we have, and that is a restaurant in Denville called Hunan Taste in Denville that was honored by Love Food. And we can't lie, this place is absolutely gorgeous, even though it is over an hour away.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

And with all the great restaurants between here and there, I can't think of a logical reason to have to make a trip that long. But don't get me wrong. If you do make the trip to Hunan Taste, it really looks like you will be glad you did.

We are always up for an exciting road trip, and who doesn't want to see what all the fuss is about this place, right? So, alert your friends, pile in the car, and get ready for another great New Jersey road trip adventure.

But f you're thinking of a more reasonable ride to your dinner destination, I think we all know that we have some pretty stunning restaurants of our own right here at the Jersey Shore.

Maybe you could plan a night at Scarborough Fair, Salt Creek Grille, or possibly Lobster Shanty. There's enough stunning at the Jersey Shore to go around.

Here are some great Monmouth & Ocean County choices...

Some Stunning Jersey Shore Restaurants

The Top Brunch Joints At The Jersey Shore! They may not have bottomless...but their food is top notc